J&K: Fire Breaks Out in Hotel at Ski Resort Gulmarg

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A massive fire broke out in a hotel at famous tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday Feb 28, sources said. An official of the local Fire and Emergency Department said that they received information about the fire outbreak in a hotel ‘Pine Palace Platinum’ on Wednesday morning. Soon after receiving the information about the fire, a fire brigade along with firefighters was rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said.

However, given the intensity of the blaze, it may take time to put out the raging flames, he added. The cause of the fire incident was not immediately known. The fire incident comes three days after a major tragedy at the ski resort wherein a Russian skier died while seven others were rescued after a major avalanche hit the upper reaches of Afarwat mountain peak.

The avalanche occurred when the Khelo India Winter Games were taking place at the ski resort. It is pertinent to mention here that in June last year, another hotel at famous tourist resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir was gutted in a massive fire.

In the fire incident, an elderly woman tourist from Uttarakhand capital Dehradun was charred to death while four others were injured in the fire incident. It can be recalled that the three-storey hotel 'The Mansion' caught fire, which emanated from one of the floors of the hotel and later engulfed the entire building. Soon, a Fire Brigade was rushed to the spot and six persons were rescued.

However, the Dehradun woman Bhupinder, 76 died in the incident.