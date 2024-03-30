LPG Cylinder Blast Kills Woman, Her 3 Kids in up's Deoria; Investigation Underway

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 30, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

Updated : 24 hours ago

LPG Cylinder Blast Kills Woman, Her 3 Kids in UP's Deoria: Police

The victims have been identified as Aarti Devi (42), and her daughters, Aanchal (14), and Srishti (11), along with her son Kundan (12), were killed in the explosion that took place in Deoria on Saturday.

Deoria(Uttar Pradesh): A 42-year-old woman and her three children succumbed to death after an LPG cylinder exploded on Saturday at around 5 am, police said.

The incident took place in Dumri village, located within the Bhaluani police station limits. The cylinder exploded when victim Aarti Devi was preparing tea, and the gas cylinder caught fire, due to which the cylinder burst.

Soon after the incident, Inspector Archana Singh, District Magistrate (DM) Akhand Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Sankalp Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Bhim Kumar Gautam, Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM) Disha Srivastava, and CO Aditya Kumar Gautam, among others, reached the spot for further processing.

Along with them, the forensic and fire department teams were also called to the scene after the tragic incident occurred.

Shivshankar Gupta, the deceased woman's husband, was getting ready to step out of the house when the cylinder exploded, police added. Besides Aarti, the couple's daughters, Aanchal (14) and Srishti (11), and son Kundan (12) were killed in the incident, they added.

DM Akhand Pratap confirmed that all the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Moreover, the victim's family will be helped at the administrative level. Following this, an investigation is underway, he added.

Read More

  1. Fire breaks out at slum in Kolkata
  2. UP: 5 Die, 4 Injured in Double LPG Cylinder Explosion
  3. Govt extends Rs 300 LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries for FY25
Last Updated :24 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.