LPG Cylinder Blast Kills Woman, Her 3 Kids in up's Deoria; Investigation Underway

Deoria(Uttar Pradesh): A 42-year-old woman and her three children succumbed to death after an LPG cylinder exploded on Saturday at around 5 am, police said.

The incident took place in Dumri village, located within the Bhaluani police station limits. The cylinder exploded when victim Aarti Devi was preparing tea, and the gas cylinder caught fire, due to which the cylinder burst.

Soon after the incident, Inspector Archana Singh, District Magistrate (DM) Akhand Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Sankalp Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Bhim Kumar Gautam, Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM) Disha Srivastava, and CO Aditya Kumar Gautam, among others, reached the spot for further processing.

Along with them, the forensic and fire department teams were also called to the scene after the tragic incident occurred.

Shivshankar Gupta, the deceased woman's husband, was getting ready to step out of the house when the cylinder exploded, police added. Besides Aarti, the couple's daughters, Aanchal (14) and Srishti (11), and son Kundan (12) were killed in the incident, they added.

DM Akhand Pratap confirmed that all the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Moreover, the victim's family will be helped at the administrative level. Following this, an investigation is underway, he added.