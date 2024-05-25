Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar Cast Vote in New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Cast Vote in New Delhi (ANI)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cast their vote here on Saturday, May 25, officials said. President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, officials said.

Murmu reached the polling booth at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, inside the President's Estate, around 9 am, they said. After voting, Murmu held up her inked finger as she posed for photos for media persons outside the polling booth, which was decorated in pink and white colours.

"President Droupadi Murmu joined the queue and cast her vote at the polling station in Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. It is a pink booth managed by women staff," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. She received her new voter identification card with the updated address on November 28 last year. Her old voter ID carried her Odisha address.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also exercised his franchise at a polling booth in the national capital along with his wife. Speaking to reporters, Dhankhar said, "...Voting is both a responsibility and a power. India is the world's most vibrant, active and effective democracy."

Voting for seven constituencies of Delhi -- Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi -- began at 7 am. There is a direct fight between the BJP and the INDIA bloc in the national capital. There was a pre-poll arrangement between INDIA bloc parties - Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Meanwhile, former President Ram Nath Kovind too cast his vote at a polling booth in the national capital.