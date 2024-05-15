ETV Bharat / state

BJP Wants To Tear Apart Constitution But People Won't Allow: Rahul Gandhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Rahul Gandhi says women will be made lakhpatis if Cong comes to power(ETV Bharat/ File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told at a poll rally in Bolangir that Congress will make women lakhpatis if it comes to power. The first installment of Rs 8500 will be deposited in the bank accounts of women on July 4, he added.

Bolangir: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wants to destroy the Constitution and scrap the reservation provided to tribals, Dalits, and backward classes.

Addressing an election rally in Odisha's Bolangir district, Gandhi claimed that if the BJP wins the elections, it will privatise the public sector and the country will be run by a handful of 22 billionaires. ''We will make crores of women 'lakhpatis'. Rs 1 lakh will be credited to the bank accounts of one woman in every family annually. This is called vikas (development),'' he said.

"BJP leaders and workers are saying that if they win they will tear apart the Constitution. No power in the world can touch the Constitution. Also, people of the country will never allow such a thing. The Central government has waived off loans amounting to Rs 16 lakh crores of 22 industrialists. There are 90 officers running the government in Delhi, out of whom, three are Dalits. We will create crores of millionaires when we come to power."

Claiming that the INDIA bloc alliance will form the government on June 4, Gandhi assured that Congress will waive off the loans of the farmers and guaranteed minimum support price for their crops. He also promised increasing the wages of MGNREGA workers from Rs 250 to 400.

"As soon as we come to power, one woman from each family will be made lakhpati wherein Rs 8,500 will be deposited in her bank account as part of first installment on July 4. This means Rs 1 lakh per year will be sent to the bank accounts of every woman. Thus, one crore women will be made millionaires within a year," he said.

