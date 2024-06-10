NBK109 Makers Treat Fans to Glimpse of Balakrishna's Character on Actor's Birthday

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna turned a year older on Monday, June 10. On his big day, the makers of the upcoming film NBK109 took to social media on Monday to drop a special birthday glimpse introducing Balakrishna's character from the movie, directed by Bobby Kolli.

To generate buzz around the film, production house Sithara Entertainments took to Instagram and released a poster featuring Balakrishna. The caption of te post read, "The 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 has arrived!! #NBK109 Birthday Glimpse Out Now - Wishing the GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayNBK." This birthday glimpse comes after an earlier sneak peek into the world of NBK109, which had already piqued the interest of fans.

The latest glimpse offers a more in-depth look at Balakrishna's character, hinting at a dangerous mission that he embarks upon. Director Bobby Kolli, known for his high-octane action films with top stars, seems to be presenting Balakrishna in his most stylish and intense avatar, going by the two glimpses released so far.

The film's visual grandeur is further elevated by S Thaman's masterful background score, which heightens the viewer's experience. Cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan has skillfully captured Balakrishna in dynamic frames, meeting the expectations of fans. Edited by Niranjan Devaramane, the production design is done by Avinash Kolla.

Notably, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is set to play the antagonist in the film, adding extra excitement to the project. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting it, NBK109 is shaping up to be a cinematic extravaganza that is not to be missed.