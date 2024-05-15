Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Will Flee India After Their Crushing Defeat in LS Polls: Giriraj Singh

Patna: Firebrand BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday claimed Congress will secure lesser seats than what it had won in 2014 and 2019, adding that the crushing defeat will compel Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to leave the country.

"Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are going to flee the country after declaration of the Lok Sabha election results. The way they are talking about breaking apart India, snatching people's property and their remarks on Muslims, make it evident that the mother-son have no love for this country. This time they will get less than what it got in the previous two times. Congress will fail to win even 40 seats. The situation will be such that they will run away from India,'' Singh said.

Claiming that Congress's political agenda is to win elections through Muslim appeasement, Singh said, "The party does not care about the wellbeing of the Hindus. Their sole aim is to establish the Muslims. What is the reason behind such an attitude? PM Modi has given a befitting reply to Farooq Abdullah's (former Jammu and Kashmir CM) statement by saying we will make Pakistan wear bangles if they don't have these," Singh said.

According to Singh, people of the country are with PM Modi. "Ever since Rahul Gandhi and the 'tukde-tukde' gang have come together, attacks are being made on PM Modi. These people are not able to digest how the son of a backward and poor family became the PM. I want to tell you that whenever the PM was attacked and abused, public came to his side, showered their love and blessings on him," he said.

Emphasising the need to cross 400 seats, Singh said that Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple will be taken to new heights after BJP wins.

Singh also accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of trying to make Bengal a Muslim state and turn it into India's Pakistan.