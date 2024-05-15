BJP Wants to End Democracy by Changing the Constitution: Cong National President Mallikarjun Kharge

Lucknow: In a joint press meet staged by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav for the INDI alliance in Lucknow on Wednesday, Kharge lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the saffron party of wanting to destroy India's democracy by altering the Constitution.

Questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not suspend people from his party who speak about changing the Constitution he said, "If you speak so much about your courage, you already have a 56-inch chest, then why don't you scare them, suspend them from the party? This is to save the Constitution, the country and democracy. The Congress and the SP are partners in the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP-led NDA in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Kharge pointed out that apart from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde, and several leaders of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh have spoken about changing the Constitution but the PM did not act against them.

"The BJP is merely seeking votes by falsely claiming that Hindus in the country are in danger. The people of India are fed up with their politics and have decided to bid farewell to the saffron party," Kharge said.

Speaking of INDI Alliance's fight, Kharge said that this Lok Sabha Election was not a rebellion and against Yogi Adityanth or PM Modi but a fight between two ideologies. "On one side is the combined effort of all parties who are fighting against the poor and on the other hand are those who stay with the rich, doing whatever they think fit and fighting on the basis of religion," he added.

Speaking about alleged abuse of election procedure by the BJP, Kharge said that opposition party leaders are being stopped from filing nominations in constituencies where big leaders of the BJP are contesting. "They are also threatening our election agents. I have seen in Hyderabad that a female candidate of BJP was checking women's identities by removing their burqa. Is this how free and fair elections are conducted?" he questioned.

Terming the BJP's ideology to be fascist, the congress chief pointed out that if citizens have become slaves to an autocratic rule. "We all should work together to protect the future, democracy and the Constitution of the country. Otherwise, we will become slaves again. If there won't be a democracy but autocracy and dictatorship, how will you elect someone based on your ideology?"

Kharge said after the fourth phase of polls, it is evident that the 'mountain of lies' built by the BJP is going to come down and a new INDIA government will be formed on June 4.

"The false promises that were given to farmers of doubling their income and the injustice brought upon them through the black laws have not been forgotten. In their government, lakhs of farmers died by suicide, especially in Bundelkhand," Kharge said.

Speaking on the performance of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, the state that sends the maximum number of MPs to Parliament, SP chief Yadav assured that the alliance will surely be winning 79 seats in the state.