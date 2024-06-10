Delhi Police's Witty 'X' Post after India-Pak T20 World Cup Match Leaves Netizens in Splits

New Delhi: Delhi Police has shared a cryptic post on social media platform targeting Pakistan fans and that had left netizens smiling after the much awaited clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan of the T20 World Cup 2024 held in New York.

Rohit Sharma-led side secured a nervy six-run win in the low-scoring thriller against unpredictable Babar Azam-led side at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball, claiming three wickets including Men in Green's captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed and was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match'.

Tagging the New York Police Department (NYPD), the Delhi Police posted, "Hey, @NYPDnews We heard two loud noises. One is 'Indiaaa..India!', and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm? (sic)"

The post caught the attentions of the netizens within a short period of time and went viral almost immediately. It received a lot interaction from users as it met with laughter and appreciation from netizens. It was re-posted by over 7,000 people, reached over nine lakh views, was liked by over 43,000 people, and had more than 1,000 comments.

"What a ripper, I admire the fellow who manages this handle. You guys rock," wrote Pramod Kumar Singh, a random user, on X. "Hey, @DelhiPolice You should ask the same question to Pak army as well. Heard some India-India sounds from other side as well and numerous broken TV sets," quipped another user Dhruv Sharma.

Deepak Arora, another random user, wrote, "I am sure @NYPDnews want to send this reply: Sorry, we're busy consoling the TVs. Turns out they couldn't handle the "Indiaaa..India!" hype. No arrests, but a few screens are in critical condition."

Out of the eight times both teams faced each other in T20 World Cups, India have won seven times and lost only one game. While India have never lost to Pakistan in ODI World Cups yet.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, one of the most intense in the sporting world, never fails to captivate audiences. This match was no exception, drawing viewers from across the globe and showcasing the spirit and passion of cricket.