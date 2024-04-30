Poll-related seizures Worth Rs 1000 Cr in Rajasthan Since MCC Came Into Effect

Jaipur: Election-related seizures in Rajasthan have increased to Rs 1000 crore since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in March, Election Commission officials said.

Drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies and illegal cash have been seized by the law enforcement agencies till now. Goods and cash worth more than Rs 40 crore has been seized from five districts while the highest seizure of Rs 67.83 crore has been made from Jalore alone.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said agencies have been keeping a strict vigil on use of suspicious items and money for the purpose of influencing voters. "According to reports from different agencies, Rs 40 crore in cash, drugs worth Rs 177.07 crore, liquor worth more than Rs 45.82 crore and precious metals like gold and silver worth Rs 51.39 crore have been seized since March. Besides, other items worth Rs 666.90 crore and freebies of Rs 90 lakh have also been recovered," Gupta said.

The seizures were made by state police, excise, narcotics department and income tax department.

On Sunday, two days after voting, state police recovered eight illegal weapons and 21 cartridges. Till now, 1,394 illegal weapons have been seized in the state apart from 2,646 cartridges, 4,161 kg explosive material and 7 IEDs. Also, raids have been conducted against illegal arms manufacturing factories.

According to a report submitted by Rajasthan Police headquarters to the Election Commission, 1.99 lakh people were brought under the scanner due to various unwanted activities. The report states that 64,089 people have been booked under various sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure and 17 under other Acts including National Security Act (NSA).

