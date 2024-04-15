Huge: EC Seizures Touch Rs 4,650 Cr Before Polling Begins; Rs 100 Cr/Day Since Mar 1

New Delhi: In a historic seizures amount just ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections beginning from April 19, enforcement agencies have made a record seizure of over Rs. 4650 crores in the election commission's resolute fight against money power.

This marks a sharp increase over Rs 3475 crores seized during the entire Lok Sabha election in 2019. Significantly, 45% of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics, that are under the special focus of the Commission.

According to the data from the Election Commission, amongst the States/UTs, Rajasthan topped the list with Rs 778.52 crores seized followed by Rs 605.35 crores in Gujarat, Rs 460.84 crores in Tamil Nadu, Rs. 431.34 crores in Maharashtra, Rs 311.84 crores in Punjab, Rs 281.43 crores in Maharashtra, Rs 236.06 crores in New Delhi and others.

Amongst the states that topped the seized amount in terms of drugs value, Gujarat emerged at the top with Rs 485.99 crores followed by Ts 293.02 crores in Tamil Nadu, Rs 280.81 crores in Punjab, Rs 189.94 crores in New Delhi and others. The total seized amount in terms of drug vale stood at Rs 2068.85 crores.

In terms of liquor Value, a total of Rs 489.31 crores were seized with Karanataka (Rs 124.33 crores) followed by Rs 51.17 crores in West Bengal, Rs 40.78 crores in Rajasthan and others.

As many as Rs 395.93 crores were seized in terms of cash value with Rs 53.58 crores in Tamil Nadu followed by Rs 49.18 crores in Telangana, Rs 40.05 crores in Maharashtra and others.

Focusing on Jammu and Kashmir, the ECI shared detailed seizure figures: cash worth Rs 124.67 lakhs, liquor worth Rs 63 lakhs, drugs valued at Rs 235.29 lakhs, precious metals worth Rs 25.80 thousands, and freebies/other items worth Rs 559.15 thousands, totalling Rs 428.817 lakhs.

On April 12, Commission led by CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu reviewed all Central Observers deployed in Phase -1 of elections going to poll on 19 April.

Tightening, monitoring and checking were amongst the focus of deliberations to ensure inducement-free electoral process. The enhanced seizures reflect ECI’s unwavering commitment to monitor inducements and curb electoral malpractices for a ‘level playing field’, particularly in favour of smaller and less resourceful parties.