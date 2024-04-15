Ahead Of LS Polls, Police Team At Kamal Nath's Chhindwara Residence

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Ahead of LS Polls, Police Team At Kamal Nath's Chhindwara Residence

Based on a complaint filed by BJP candidate from Chhindwara, Vivek Sahu, a police team visited Kamal Nath's residence to question his personal assistant. Sahu had accused Nath's assistant of engaging a person to create and upload his fake obscene video on social media.

Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Police went to former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence in Chhindwara today following a complaint lodged by BJP candidate Vivek Sahu alleging that Nath's personal assistant circulated his fake objectionable video.

Chhindwara will go for polls in the first phase on April 19. Ahead of which, Sahu registered a complaint at the Kotwali police station alleging that Nath's personal assistant RK Miglani lured a person with Rs 20 lakh to create a fake video and make it viral.

After receiving the complaint, a police team reached the Shikarpur bungalow of Nath. "It was a routine visit. We had received a complaint and had come to investigate it. The details cannot be shared with the media at the moment," Kotwali police station in-charge said.

According to sources, the police team interrogated Nath's personal assistant. After sometime, Nath and his son Nakul Nath arrived in a helicopter. They however did not talk to the media.

Later, Sahu accused Congress of trying to tarnish his image ahead of the elections by posting an objectionable video. "Miglani had lured a person to circulate a fake video of mine on social media. On learning about it, I had filed a police complaint. An effort is on by the Congress to malign me in front of the voters," Sahu said.

Notably, Chhindwara is considered to be a stronghold of Nath since 1980. Nakul Nath has been fielded as a Congress candidate from this seat in the upcoming polls.

