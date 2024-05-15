RJD Stands For 'Bribery', 'Jungle Raj', 'Swamp': JP Nadda

Motihari: BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal saying RJD stands for 'bribery' 'jungle raj' and 'swamp'.

Addressing a meeting at Shikarganj of Chiraiya assembly constituency in Bihar's East Champaran district of Sheohar Lok Sabha seat, Nadda attacked the Grand Alliance and sought votes for JDU candidate Lovely Anand. He said that RJD is a party that symbolises bribery, jungle raj and swamp.

Nadda came down heavily on RJD and Congress saying, "The one who got land in exchange of jobs, is now talking about giving jobs. Congress is corrupt and is capable of committing scams in every sector. They are anti-Sanatan because their partner Udhayanidhi Stalin constantly defames Sanatan Dharma. But Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi keeps mum. They are also an anti-national party who extends support to those who attacked the Parliament" .

Nadda further accused the INDIA bloc parties of Muslim appeasement and being anti-Ram. "On one side we have corrupt and anti-national parties and on the other side we have PM Modi, who has devoted his life for the country's wellbeing and nationalism," he added.

Nadda also said that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, an accused in liquor scam, is presently on bail but Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain are still behind the bars. Kejriwal is hopping between jail and bail, he said.

Criticising Congress for fielding Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting from North East Delhi, Nadda said, "Slogans of 'Bharat tere tukde honge' are raised in JNU. Rahul Gandhi goes and stands holding hands with the person who raised slogans for Afzal. We are ashamed of such leaders," he added.

Nadda, who arrived by helicopter with former Deputy Chief Minister Tarakeshwar Prasad, was welcomed by NDA leaders with garlands here.