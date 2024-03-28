Eight Cases Have Been Registered against Actor Kangana Ranaut

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): BJP has fielded actor Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Till now 8 cases have been registered against her, including for defamation.

BJP Himachal Pradesh has shared this information on its official X, formerly known as Twitter, account. Most of these cases are registered in Mumbai and Maharashtra. As per the order of the Supreme Court and as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, the candidate has to share information in C-7 form. Apart from this, its advertisement also has to be published in two newspapers.

Details about the eight case registered against Kangana

First case: The dispute between lyricist Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut is well-known. In this matter, Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against Kangana, which is registered in Andheri, Mumbai.

Second case: Writer Ashish Kaul has lodged an FIR against Kangana Ranaut in Bandra police station, Mumbai for copyright infringement for stealing the story of the film Manikarnika Returns the 'Legend Didda'.

Third case: After complaint of casting director Sahil Ashraf Syed, Bandra court had ordered to register an FIR against Kangana and her sister Rangoli. It is alleged that Kangana and her sister Rangoli had worked to disturb the communal harmony and defame the name of Maharashtra government through posts on social media. An FIR has been registered against Kangana in Bandra police station in this connection.

Fourth case: During the farmers' movement, Kangana had called a female farmer Mahindra Kaur on social media as 'Grandmother of Shaheen Bagh'. Against which the female farmer had filed a case against Kangana Ranaut in Bhatinda, Punjab.

Fifth case: Actor Aditya Panchauli's wife Zarina Wahab has also filed a case against Kangana Ranaut.

Sixth case: Kangana had accused Aditya Panchauli of physical abuse in an interview. Aditya had filed a case against Kangana in this matter.

Seventh case: During the farmers' movement, Kangana had targeted the farmers opposing the agricultural laws on social media. Regarding which Ramesh Nayak had filed a case in the Karnataka High Court against Kangana for spreading hatred on the basis of race, religion and language.

Eighth case: A case is also registered against Kangana in the sessions Court Dindoshi in Mumbai.