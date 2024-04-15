All Opposition Leaders Involved in One Scam or Other, Should They Be Elected?: JP Nadda

Mussoorie: BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the Opposition, asking people whether they would vote for leaders who are either in jail or released on bail. Terming the INDIA alliance a group of corrupt people working to save corruption, Nadda said that action against the corrupt will be intensified after June 4.

Addressing a public meeting in Mussoorie, he said that the opposition parties have nothing to do with public welfare and are only concerned with their own dynasties.

Accusing the governments run by the opposition parties of being involved in scams, Nadda alleged that Congress has a history of scams namely coal scam, 3G and 2G scams, commonwealth games scam, submarine scam and Akash Western scam. Akhilesh Yadav government is accused of laptop and Gomti Rival Front scams while former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav is named in fodder and land-for-job scams, he alleged adding that Mamata Banerjee government is named in job scam and DMK in sand scam.

"All of them are involved in one scam after scam. Today, opposition leaders are either in jail or on bail in corruption cases. Should public vote for them?" he asked

Elaborating on the achievements of the BJP-led government, Nadda said earlier people used to say that politics can't change anything, but today, in ten years, PM Modi has changed the culture and definition of politics. Some tough decisions taken during the pandemic saved lives of crores of people, he said adding that India had launched the world's fastest and largest vaccine programme.

Nadda claimed that the situation in the villages has also changed. "Is everyone getting Ujjwala gas connection? Are all getting treatment through Ayushman Bharat scheme? Under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, about three lakh villages have been connected by roads and water is reaching every household. PM Modi has given health cover to 40 percent of the country's population and one rank-one pension to our soldier brothers. BJP government has built 947 km roads in Uttarakhand. Earlier the border villages were called the last villages, but now they are called the first villages of the country. Uttarakhand has also come at number one in UCC," Nadda said.

On the occasion, Nadda sought votes for BJP candidate and sitting MP of Tehri Lok Sabha seat, Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, who has won this seat thrice.