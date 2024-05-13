ETV Bharat / state

Stone-Pelting Near Polling Booth In Bihar's Murger, Cop Injured, 2 Detained

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

Stone-Pelting Near Polling Booth In Bihar's Murger, Cop Injured, 2 Detained
Security tightened after miscreants pelt stones at police near a polling booth in Munger(ETV Bharat Picture)

Some miscreants pelted stones at police personnel when they tried to disperse a crowd near a polling booth in Munger. Police said one personnel was injured and two persons have been detained.

Munger: Hours after voting began in Bihar, a police personnel was injured in a stone pelting incident that was recorded near a polling booth in Lakhisarai district. Two persons have been detained in this connection, police said.

The incident took place at polling station number 145 and 146 near Dumri Hall under Munger Lok Sabha seat over delay in handing over voter slips.

According to locals, people got angry when they were not given voter slips when they went to cast their votes this morning. The BLO who was in charge of booth number 151 at Ramdev Singh College was shifted to another polling station in Jamalpur following which, the voter slip distribution process got disrupted.

Some locals started distributing the slips around 400 metres away from the polling station and a huge crowd had gathered there. Finding people gathering at the spot, a police team intervened and started dispersing the crowd.

This angered people who had come there to collect their voter slips and they got into a verbal altercation with the security personnel. The situation escalated as some miscreants started pelting stones at police personnel.

On information, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. However, a police personnel sustained minor injuries while two persons have been detained.

Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar said, "Police teams were sent to booths where huge crowds had gathered. Presently, the situation is peaceful here."

