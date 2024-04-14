Stone Pelting at Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Election Meetings; Ganja Gangs Blamed

Visakhapatnam/Tenali (Andhra Pradesh) : In Visakhapatnam's Gajuwaka, a stone-pelting caused a commotion at an election meeting of TDP chief Chandrababu Babu. While Chandrababu was speaking, a bystander threw a stone from behind Prajagalam's vehicle and ran away from the spot. Immediately alerted by this, the police launched a manhunt for the person who threw the stone.

Chandrababu Naidu responded to the incident, saying that stones were pelted at him when there was electricity while a stone fell on the CM in Vijayawada yesterday in the darkness of the night. Chandrababu said that the ganja gangs and the blade batch were resorting to such stone pelting incidents. He expressed concern that stones were also thrown at Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan during the Varahi Yatra in Tenali.

Chandrababu warned that he would also reveal the drama behind the stone attack on CM Jagan in Vijayawada, recalling that stones were pelted at him during the last election as well. Naidu said that when he was not afraid of claymore mines, should he be afraid of these stones.

Stating that yesterday, a stone fell on the CM during the power cut time, Chandrababu asked who would have been responsible for this. He demanded that action should be taken against those who cut the power and against those who pelted stones. He asked about what the police and intelligence personnel were doing when these incidents were taking place. He asked if the police were there to watch these attacks.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan once played the drama of 'Kodikatti attack' (knife of chicken) and also tried to blame him for the murder of his patenral uncle YS Vivekakananda Reddy.

In Tenali, there was tension in the 'Varahi Yatra' undertaken by Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan as part of the election campaign. While the yatra was going on there on Sunday evening, a man threw a stone at Pawan. However, the stone did not hit him but fell close to him. Immediately alert Janasena party cadre caught the accused and handed him over to the police.