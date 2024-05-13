ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Presiding Officer Dies Of Heart Attack During Elections in Munger

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

Bihar Presiding Officer Dies Of Heart Attack During Elections in Munger
Presiding officer of a booth in Munger dies of heart attack(ETV Bharat Picture)

Amid elections in five seats of Bihar, Omkar Kumar Choudhary, presiding officer of booth number 210 in Shankarpur village of Munger passed away today. Another officer was appointed in his place and the polling process was not disrupted, CEO said.

Munger: A presiding officer on election duty at a polling booth in Bihar's Munger died, allegedly due to cardiac arrest, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Omkar Kumar Choudhary. The incident took place at booth number 210 in Shankarpur village of Munger.

Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in five seats of Bihar. Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas said voting process was not disrupted following the incident as a new presiding officer was immediately appointed at the booth.

Expressing his condolence, Srinivas said compensation of Rs 15 lakh will be provided to Choudhary's family as per the government norms.

In Munger Lok Sabha seat, the contest is between JDU candidate Lalan Singh and RJD candidate Anita Devi. This time, independent candidate Priyadarshi Piyush is also trying hard to make a mark.

Anita is wife of strongman Ashok Mahato and the fight has become more interesting after former MLA Anant Singh was released on parole for the polls. There are seven Assembly constituencies under Munger Lok Sabha seat. These include Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Mokama and Barh. The total voters are 2042279 of which, 1082895 are male voters, 959332 female and 52 transgenders.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Lalan Singh won this seat by securing 51.03 per cent votes.

Read more

  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4 LIVE: 10.35% Turnout Till 9 AM; TMC Worker Killed In Bengal'; 'New Voters' In Kashmir
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Playing On The Front Foot Based On Positive Feedback Over Campaign
  3. Battlefront Moves To Andhra, Telangana; All You Need To Know About Today's Polls

TAGGED:

BIHAR PRESIDING OFFICER DIESELECTIONS IN FIVE SEATS OF BIHARPRESIDING OFFICER ON ELECTION DUTYLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.