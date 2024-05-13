Bihar Presiding Officer Dies Of Heart Attack During Elections in Munger

Munger: A presiding officer on election duty at a polling booth in Bihar's Munger died, allegedly due to cardiac arrest, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Omkar Kumar Choudhary. The incident took place at booth number 210 in Shankarpur village of Munger.

Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in five seats of Bihar. Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas said voting process was not disrupted following the incident as a new presiding officer was immediately appointed at the booth.

Expressing his condolence, Srinivas said compensation of Rs 15 lakh will be provided to Choudhary's family as per the government norms.

In Munger Lok Sabha seat, the contest is between JDU candidate Lalan Singh and RJD candidate Anita Devi. This time, independent candidate Priyadarshi Piyush is also trying hard to make a mark.

Anita is wife of strongman Ashok Mahato and the fight has become more interesting after former MLA Anant Singh was released on parole for the polls. There are seven Assembly constituencies under Munger Lok Sabha seat. These include Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Mokama and Barh. The total voters are 2042279 of which, 1082895 are male voters, 959332 female and 52 transgenders.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Lalan Singh won this seat by securing 51.03 per cent votes.