Assam: Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign for Dhubri LS Candidate Rakibul Hussain Tomorrow

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will campaign for Dhubri Lok Sabha candidate Rakibul Hussain at Balapara in Gauripuri tomorrow. Earlier, she had campaigned for Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat.

Guwahati: Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is continuing in full swing in Assam where four seats will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

After Jorhat, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in Dhubri to address a public meeting tomorrow. According to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) office, Priyanka's public meeting is scheduled at Balapara in Dhubri's Gauripur. She will campaign for Congress's Dhubri Lok Sabha candidate Rakibul Hussain.

Ahead of the first phase of elections, Priyanka had campaigned for Congress candidate from Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, Gaurav Gogoi.

Congress legislature party leader Debabrata Saikia and Assam Pradesh Congress media president Bedabrata Bora told newspersons on Tuesday that Priyanka will land at Rupsi airport by helicopter tomorrow and come to Balapara in Gauripuri by road. She will address an election rally for Rakibul Hussain at Balapara in Gauripuri at 11 am.

Congress has made arrangements to hold a massive rally on the occasion, the leaders said.

Dhubri will witness a three-cornered fight this time between AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal, BJP ally AGP's Javed Islam and Congress's Rokibul Hussain.

Apart from Dhubri, a Muslim-dominated area that has been a traditional Congress stronghold, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Guwahati will go to polls on May 7.

