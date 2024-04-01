For Rs 12 Lakh Cr Scams, Won't You Go To Jail?: Amit Shah Slams 'Save Democracy' Campaign

Jodhpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Opposition of being involved in scams amounting to Rs 12 lakh crore and questioned as to why the accused should not be arrested.

He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying he has no right to speak about democracy because his grandmother had crushed it completely by imposing Emergency.

"Yesterday you (Opposition parties) were giving a call for 'Save Democracy'? What has happened to democracy? People of India will vote to choose their government. If you commit scams of Rs 12 lakh crore will you go to jail or not?" Shah said at a poll meeting in Jodhpur.

Claiming that Rahul Gandhi has no right to talk about democracy, Shah complained that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency and imprisoned several politicians.

"Rahul Gandhi's grandmother had imposed Emergency, lodged several politicians in jails and crushed democracy completely. He has no right to say anything about emergency," Shah said.

Describing BJP workers as the owners of the party, Shah called upon them to ensure a 70 percent polling in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that Lumbaram Choudhary, BJP candidate from Jalore-Sirohi is the true representative of the workers.

Shah was addressing a meeting of the booth-level workers of Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore and Pali constituencies at Polo Ground in Jodhpur. He said that elections are not won on the strength of candidates but due to the efforts of the booth workers. He urged party workers to inform people about the work done by UPA government in 10 years and that during PM Modi's tenure.

Applauding Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Shah said he took action against paper leak mafia, distributed gas cylinders to the poor for Rs 450 and did many things which former CM Ashok Gehlot failed. "I have given an account of the work done for Rajasthan by Modi government. When you (Ashok Gehlot) find time after getting your son elected, let me know if you are free to debate on this issue. I will send the district president of Yuva Morcha to you," he said.