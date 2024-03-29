Amit Shah To Hold Two Rallies in Assam on April 6

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will come to Assam for campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the first week of next month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday. Sarma also claimed that state Congress president Bhupen Bora will join the BJP early next year saying this is 'Himanta guarantee'.

A review meeting on the progress of election preparedness was held at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Basistha yesterday. Interacting with mediapersons after the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "Bhupen Bora will join the BJP in January-February 2025. It is a ‘Himanta guarantee’ like ‘Modi guarantee’. We will bring him to the BJP fold and make him a minister. He could also become the Chief Minister if needed. If anyone in the Congress wants to become the CM then he has to come to the BJP. "

Speaking about the Union Home Minister's two-day visit to Assam, Sarma said, "Amit Shah will come to Assam on April 5. He will arrive in Dibrugarh on the night of April 5 and attend two election campaigns in Lakhimpur and Hojai on April 6. "

Referring to Congress leader Rokeybul Hussain, Sarma said, "I will try to help Rockeybul Hussain win but, not Badruddin Ajmal. At least then the animals of Kaziranga will be safe. If Rockeybul Hussain lives in Delhi, the animals of Assam will be safe."

He also commented on Miya (a term used for addressing migrant Muslims from Bangladesh) vote saying, "We don't need Miya votes now. But before 2031, the Miya votes too will come to the BJP. "