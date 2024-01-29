Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooter Tied Up, Set Ablaze in Haryana; a Gangster Claims Responsibility on FB

Yamunanagar (Haryana): Body of a shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, whose hands and feet were tied before setting him on fire, was found on the banks of the Western Yamuna Canal in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Monday, police said. Gangster Davinder Bambiha has claimed responsibility for the murder on social media.

The deceased shooter has been identified as Rajan, a resident of Mehra village of Kurukshetra. On information that a charred body was spotted on the banks of the canal, a police team immediately reached the spot. Cops saw the man was badly burnt and his hand and feet were tied. A forensic team was immediately called to the spot and the body was sent to the hospital.

Rajan's body was identified by his relative who said that he was living away from his house for almost a year. According to the relative, Rajan was married and had a son.

However, who killed Rajan and why are not yet known, police said. "During investigations it was found that Rajan was a shooter belonging to Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was involved in many gang wars in the past and cases are already registered against him in many districts of Haryana. He was a wanted criminal in Panchkula, Bahadurgarh and Yamunanagar of Haryana and many places in Rajasthan," the officer said.

Meanwhile, a post by gangster Bambiha taking responsibility for the murder is going viral on Facebook. However, the police have denied having any knowledge about the post. The entire matter is being investigated, the police officer said.