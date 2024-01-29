Loading...

MP: Two children killed, more than 20 people injured after falling off tractor-trolley

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

Two children were killed and over 20 injured when they fell off a tractor-trolley in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred on the Bijawar-Bajna road, 40 km from the district headquarters. The family was heading to a temple when the tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle.

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two children were killed and more than 20 persons injured when they fell off a tractor-trolley in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said. The incident occurred on the Bijawar-Bajna road, some 40 km from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, an official said.

A family had purchased a new tractor-trolley in Jujharpur village, and they were heading to a temple with some villagers in the vehicle, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh said. The vehicle was attempting to avoid hitting a motorcycle when the occupants fell, he said. A 14-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy were killed, while more than 20 persons sustained injuries, the official said, adding that the injured were admitted to the district hospital.

Madhya PradeshTractor trolleyChildren death

