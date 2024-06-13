ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR Starrer 'Devara' Coming Early, New Release Date Announced by Makers

The new release date for 'Devara- Part 1' has been officially announced, shifting to an earlier slot. Initially slated for an October 10 release, the film is now set to hit theatres on September 27, coming two weeks ahead of the original schedule. This adjustment was confirmed by the Devara team on X, clarifying that the first part will indeed be released earlier than previously planned.

Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 new release date announced (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated movie 'Devara', starring Jr NTR, has an updated release date. Originally set for October 10, the film will now be released earlier on September 27. This announcement was made by the Devara team on social media platform X, confirming that the first part of the movie will hit theatres ahead of schedule.

'Devara' marks the second collaboration between Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva, following their successful film 'Janata Garage'. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor making her Tollywood debut and Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist.

Initially, 'Devara' was planned for a summer release, but the date was postponed to October 10. However, with the film's production wrapping up sooner than expected, the new release date has been set for September 27, avoiding a clash with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's 'Vettayan', which is slated for October 10. Additionally, the film will be released in Tamil and Kannada languages.

The first song from 'Devara', titled 'Fear Song, has already garnered significant success. A second melody song composed by Anirudh is set to be released soon. The film, an action thriller set in a coastal area, features a star-studded cast, including Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Ajay, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain Kumar.

Produced jointly by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, 'Devara' is generating high expectations. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' was also scheduled for a September 27 release, but due to pending shooting, there are speculations that its release date may be shifted following the announcement of 'Devara's new release date.

