Lok Sabha Election 2024: Maoist Group Gives Poll Boycott Call in Kerala's Wayanad District

Wayanad (Kerala) : A Maoist group active in the forest area of Thalapuzha Kambamala in Kerala's Wayanad District has once again given a poll boycott call. A group of four Maoists arrived around 6.15 am this morning and made the poll boycott announcement.

The Maoists reached the village junction adjacent to the settlement Padi where the workers live. They asked the local people not to take part in the election process and not to cast their votes. This announcement came amidst the busy preparations being made by the district officials for conducting the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Local people said that Maoist leader C P Moideen had also arrived along with this group, who came and announced the poll boycott. The announcement was made at the junction. As it was the time for workers to go to their workplaces, there were many of them who gathered at the junction while on their way to work.

Apart from Commander C P Moideen, Santhosh, Soman, Ashiq alias Manoj and others were in the group, which visited the village junction. After interacting with the workers for 20 minutes, the Maoist group moved towards the Makhimala side. Somebody passed on this information to the Police, who along with the Thunderbolt team reached the spot and started the search operations in the area.