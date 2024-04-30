Kerala: Five Including Child Die in Car-Lorry Collision in Pariyaram

Pariyaram: A head-on collision between a car and a lorry on Monday killed five people, including a toddler, police said.

The nine-year-old child passed away while being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram here on Tuesday, police said, while the four adults, including a woman, died on spot.

According to authorities, the four-wheeler crashed into an oncoming lorry carrying gas cylinders after being hit by a truck from behind in the accident.

The deceased were identified as K N Padmakumar (59), who was driving the car, Sudhakaran (52), his wife Ajitha (35), father-in-law Kozhummal Krishnan (65) and Ajitha's nephew Akash (9), police confirmed.

Locals carried out the initial rescue operations and thereafter, police and fire force personnel rushed to the spot and took over. Sudhakaran and his family were returning after dropping off his son at the hostel of the institution where he was admitted in a CA course. The drivers of both lorries involved in the accident have been taken into custody, police said.

According to reports, the car's bonnet completely went under the lorry, and the occupants had to be rescued by breaking it open.