Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Urges Supporters Not to Celebrate His Birthday

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday urged his supporters, party workers and fans not to celebrate his birthday on May 15 in view of severe drought in the state. The state Congress president also communicated that he will be in North India for Lok Sabha polls campaigning in favour of party candidates there, on his birthday.

Karnataka had declared 223 out of 240 taluks as drought-hit and 196 of them were categorised as severely drought affected. "I urge my supporters and fans not to celebrate my birthday on May 15 in view of the drought situation in the state. Please do not put out any cutouts, banners, hoardings or organise birthday events for my birthday this year.

"You may send me your wishes from wherever you are, and your love and affection are enough for me," Shivakumar said in a statement. Further stating that he is not in Bengaluru on his birthday and will be in North India for the election campaign, he said, "Hence, I request party leaders, party workers, supporters and fans not to visit my residence or office on my birthday. Wish me from wherever you are."