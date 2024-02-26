Kargil Courier Service: IAF Airlifts 260 More Passengers; 1551 Passengers Rescued So Far

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

A Defence spokesperson said that since the service was started on Jan 22 this year in view of the inclement weather conditions and the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway, as many as 1551 passengers had been airlifted by the IAF in the Kargil Courier service.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Kargil Courier service airlifted 260 stranded passengers on Monday, in a crucial role in providing a lifeline to those marooned in the snow-clad regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said on Monday. The Kargil Courier, which operates through the robust AN-32 aircraft, has proven indispensable, especially after the closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway due to heavy snowfall.

An official said that the service, initiated on January 22, has emerged as a vital link for the stranded population, grappling with the challenging weather conditions and impassable roads. Since its launch, the Kargil Courier has rescued a total of 1,551 passengers, highlighting its significance in the region, the official said.
An official from the Indian Air Force emphasized the critical role played by the Kargil Courier in ensuring the safe transportation of passengers amidst adverse weather conditions. He said that the service currently operates three days a week between Jammu and Srinagar, and twice a week between Srinagar and Kargil.
Providing insights into Monday's developments, the official disclosed that a total of 113 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil, while another 93 were rescued from Jammu to Kargil. Additionally, 38 passengers were uplifted from Kargil to Srinagar, and 16 from Kargil to Jammu, utilizing separate aircraft, added the Indian Air Force official.

The Srinagar-Leh national highway which connects Ladakh with the Kashmir valley and the rest of the world was closed recently after the major snowfall of the season.

