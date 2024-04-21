JP Nadda Visits Hubballi Student Neha Hiremath's House, Demands Strict Legal Action

Hubballi (Karnataka): BJP chief JP Nadda has demanded that the Karnataka government should take strict legal action in connection with the murder of Hubballi student Neha Hiremath.

Nadda arrived in Hubballi on Sunday in the wake of campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and visited the house of Neha Hiremath, a student who was recently murdered in a college in Hubballi, and offered condolences to Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath, the corporator of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation and other family members.

Nadda told reporters that that the Karnataka government should take strict action in this regard. "Peace should be maintained in the society," he added.

Nadda expressed deep concern that at present there is a situation in Karnataka where Hindu girls are need to protect from such fanatical youths.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MLAs Arvind Bellad, Mahesh Tenginakai, former MLA Ashoka Kataway, Seema Masoothi, Hubballi BJP district president Tippanna Majjagi, Ningappa Sutagatti, Lingaraja Patil and others were present on this occasion.

23-year-old Neha Hiremath was allegedly hacked to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on the BV Bhoomaraddi College campus in Hubballi on April 18. Meanwhile, the Karnataka unit of the BJP will be taking out protest march across Karnataka against the killing of Neha Hiremath. The accused was already apprehended by the Karnataka Police.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman Islam organisation has called for a voluntary Hubballi-Dharwad bandh on Monday to condemn the killing of Neha, said its president Ismail Tamatagara.

The organisation has also decided to name one of its blocks in Anjuman College, Dharwad after Neha. "We will put her name in a class room of our institution and that will be inaugurated by Neha's parents," added Ismail Tamatagara.

Ismail Tamatagara told reporters, "Crimes are happening. Our institution does not believe in caste of a student. A student of a institution has lost her life. Such incidents should not happen in any educational institution. Parents are afraid to send their children to educational institutions because of such incidents. The accused should be severely punished. Punishment should be swift in such cases. Only then such incidents can be prevented."

Shops of Muslim traders in Dharwad district will also remain closed on Monday, April 22.

"We have called for a bandh till 3 pm. We will also hold a silent march from the Anjuman organisation from 10 am. We will tie a black belt and hold a silent march from the Anjuman organisation to the Deputy Commissioner office. Posters will be pasted in shops saying 'Justice for Neha'. The shops of the Muslim community will be closed from 10 am to 3 pm," he added.