Jharkhand: JMM Jama Legislator Sita Soren Resigns

author img

By PTI

Published : 52 minutes ago

Jharkhand: JMM Jama Legislator Sita Soren Resigns

JMM's Jama legislator Sita Soren resigned from the party and her post on Tuesday. She tendered her resignation to her father-in-law and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren citing her neglect from the party.

Ranchi: In a blow to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jama legislator Sita Soren tendered her resignation from the party on Tuesday, citing allegations of being sidelined along with her family. In her resignation letter addressed to the party's supremo and her father-in-law, Shibu Soren, Sita expressed her grievances, stating that following the demise of her husband, Durga Soren, the party failed to provide adequate support to her and her family.

Sita lamented and said she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party. Sita voiced her disappointment, indicating a deviation from the party's core values by accommodating people whose principles do not align with its ethos.

"I have become aware of a conspiracy being orchestrated against me and my family... I am left with no choice but to tender my resignation," she said. When approached for comment, party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharyya acknowledged hearing about the resignation but said the official letter was yet to reach him.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.