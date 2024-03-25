Jammu and Kashmir BJP Leader Dr Jitendra Singh's Assets Surge to Rs 7.04 Crore, Shows Poll Affidavit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Dr Jitendra Singh, a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contesting his third Lok Sabha elections from Udhampur parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, has registered a remarkable surge in his wealth over the past decade. According to his poll affidavit filed ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Singh's movable and immovable assets have recorded a staggering growth, underscoring a significant financial evolution.

His wife, Manju Singh, whose primary source of income is interest from bank deposits, has also seen a substantial increase in her assets. From over Rs 65.42 lakh in 2014, their combined assets now stand at over Rs 9.58 crore, the election affidavit has revealed.

At 67 years old, Singh, a retired doctor turned politician, filed his nomination papers, including the requisite affidavit, from the Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency on March 21. His political stronghold in the region was evident in 2019 when he retained the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, triumphing over Congress' Vikramaditya Singh by an impressive margin of 3,53,272 votes.

In the latest affidavit, Singh declared his movable assets at Rs 3.33 crore and immovable assets at Rs 3.71 crore. His wife's assets were valued at Rs 88.88 lakh and Rs 66 lakhs for movable and immovable assets, respectively. Notably, the minister's latest wealth includes cash in hand, multiple bank accounts, Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs), residential properties, vehicles, and significant gold holdings.

The staggering increase in Singh's assets is further highlighted by his income tax returns for the past five financial years, ranging from Rs 25.75 lakh to Rs 33.17 lakh annually. His wife's income tax returns, ranging between Rs 4-6 lakhs during the same period, mirror a modest yet consistent financial portfolio.

Crucially, Singh's affidavit asserts his clean record, devoid of any pending criminal cases or liabilities, reinforcing his standing as a formidable candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

So far, five candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in preparation for the first phase of Parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in Jammu and Kashmir on April 19. The deadline for filing nomination papers is March 27, 2024, until 3:00 PM.