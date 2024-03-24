Maharashtra: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi snaps ties with MVA; Prakash Ambedkar to fight LS polls

Mumbai/Akola (Maharashtra): Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Sunday snapped its ties with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) its chief Prakash Ambedkar will fight the Lok Sabha polls from Akola in Maharashtra.

Prakash Ambedkar announced that he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Akola and file his nomination papers on March 27 as a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate. There were several rounds of talks between MVA leaders and Prakash Ambedkar for a seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha polls but there was no consensus.

"We have not received any response to our demands (made to the Maha Vikas Aghadhi). They have yet not decided to include us in the MVA. We had differences on some of the seats during the talks. The MVA had offered us four seats, but we are giving them back those seats," Prakash Ambedkar told reporters in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar lashed out at the BJP saying the saffron party is importing candidates from other parties and that shows its strength. "BJP is no longer strong. The party was strong in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but that is not the case now. BJP's strategy is to weaken other political parties and win the elections," added Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Prakash Ambedkar unilaterally took the decision to snap ties with MVA. The MVA has still not announced its seat sharing, though Congress has announced its candidates on some of the seats including Pune.