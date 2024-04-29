Jaipur Airport Receives Another Hoax Bomb Threat, Second Such Mail in 3 Days

An email claiming that a bomb had been planted at the Jaipur airport sent security personnel into a tizzy on Monday. After a long search operation, no suspicious object was found.

Jaipur: The Jaipur International Airport received a threat email on Monday morning, the second time in three days, officials said. The sender claimed that a bomb was placed in the airport. On receiving the information, the security agency was alerted, and a search operation was conducted at the airport, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Kavendra Sagar said that after receiving the mail, a dog squad and an anti-bomb squad were rushed to the airport and all security agencies initiated an investigation into the matter. During the search, no suspicious object was found in the airport area.

The high-ranked official said that similar threatening mails had also been received on April 26 and February 16 this year and December 27, 2023. A case has been lodged at the airport police station by the Jaipur airport administration. Rajasthan Police have started an investigation into the matter. The cyber team has also begun a probe, he added.

According to official sources, the accused who had sent a threatening mail three days ago to the Airport has been caught in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.

In a similar incident, an email about a bomb at the Dabolim airport in South Goa sent the authorities into a tizzy on Monday, prompting them to increase the security on the premises, a senior official said. A search operation was initiated, but nothing was found. The official said that the security has been heightened at the airport.

