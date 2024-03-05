Karnataka govt receives bomb threat email, crime branch police register case

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 52 minutes ago

The Karnataka government received a bomb threat call on Tuesday. Based on a complaint, the Cyber Cell personnel registered a case and took up the investigation.

The Karnataka government received a bomb threat email on Tuesday. Based on a complaint, the Bengaluru City Crime Branch police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Hyderabad: The Karnataka government received a bomb threat email on Tuesday. In the mail, the sender warned of an explosion in Bengaluru on Saturday. The mail was addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Home Minister and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. Based on a complaint, the Bengaluru city crime branch police registered a case and took up the investigation.

"The email was reportedly sent by a person using the email address Shahidkhan10786@protonmail.com. If you don't provide us with 2.5 million dollars, we will cause large explosions on buses, trains, temples, hotels and public areas across Karnataka," the mail read. "We are going to explode the bomb in the Ambaari Utsav bus. After the Ambaari Utsav bus blast, we will raise our demands on social media. And will upload screenshots of the mail sent to you on social media. We will tweet information about the next explosion," it stated.

"Earlier, the Karnataka police arrested one person named Mohammed Rasool Kaddare for posting a video on social media in which he threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrest was made after an FIR was registered in Surpur police station in Karnataka's Yadgiri."

The accused was booked under sections 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Yadgiri's Surpur police station. Rasool, who made a selfie video on his mobile phone, abused Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath with derogatory remarks," the police said. Speaking on the incident, BJP leader and senior advocate Nalin Kohli said that anti-elements appearing in Karnataka some of them are raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans while others issuing life threats to PM Modi and some miscreants planted a bomb in a restaurant." (With agency inputs)

