Will Consider Handing over Blast Case to NIA if Need Arises: CM Siddaramaiah

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the government may consider handing over the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if the need arises.

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the government may consider handing over the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if the need arises.

Speaking about the blast at popular eatery at Brookefield on March 1, which left 10 people injured, the chief minister said that the Central Crime Branch (CCB) is investigating the matter.

On the BJP's demand for an NIA probe, Siddaramaiah said, We will see. The investigation has begun just now. No accused has been arrested yet. We will see if the need arises (for NIA investigation).

On BJP's charge that instead of Brand Bengaluru, the city has become "Bomb Bengaluru", Siddaramaiah countered, What should we call it when there were four bomb blasts during the BJP's tenure? Who was ruling when Mangaluru cooker blast took place? There was a blast in front of BJP's office in Malleswaram. Who was ruling then? Who is in charge of NIA, IB? It's not their failure?

He clarified, I am not supporting the bomb blast. I am condemning it but BJP should not do politics over it." Bomb blasts are never silly incidents. Governments have always taken it seriously. Public safety and security is very important, he added.

