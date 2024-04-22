Bengaluru Hotel Gets Bomb Threat, Turns Out Hoax

The Jalahalli police station received a letter threatening to blow up Kadamba Gardenia Hotel in Bengaluru. All shops around the hotel were closed and searches were launched but no explosives were found.

Bengaluru: A hotel in Bengaluru received a bomb threat through post on Monday. Following which, police launched an extensive search operation at the premises but could not find any explosive substance.

According to police, an anonymous letter was received by the Jalahalli police station claiming to blow up the hotel. The letter stated that a bomb had been planted at Kadamba Gardenia Hotel near HMT ground in Bengaluru city that will explode at any moment. "I am the one who caused the Rameshwaram cafe blast. In the same way, I will blow up this hotel," the letter further claimed.

After receiving the letter at 11.50 am, a team from Jalahalli police station immediately rushed to the spot along with bomb disposal and dog squads. A thorough search was conducted at the hotel premises. Shops around the hotel were closed down as a precautionary measure and the entire area was condoned off. Fortunately, no explosive substances were found from the hotel, an official said.

The bomb threat comes in the backdrop of the Rameshwaram cafe blast on March 1. The case was handed over to NIA. Key accused Mussavir Hussain Shazib and his aide Abdul Matheen Taaha were arrested from West Bengal's Kanthi on April 12.

Last month, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and two ministers received a bomb threat email warning of an explosion at a busy location. The sender of the email, one Shahid Khan, had also demanded a ransom of Rs 20 crore to stop the explosion.

