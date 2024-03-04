PSBB Millennium and a Private School in Tamil Nadu Get Bomb Threat, Probe On

Coimbatore: Padma Seshastri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) Millennium School in Coimbatore's Vadavalli area and a private school in Madipakkam have received bomb threats.

PSBB Millennium School received the threat through email on Sunday night. The email also named the second school and issued a similar bomb threat to it. This is the second such bomb threat received by PSBB Millennium School in the last few days.

Responding promptly on the bomb threat report, Coimbatore Police sent a team and a bomb squad to the PSBB Millennium School campus and an investigation was launched immediately. The search operation was initiated at around 2 am.

Fortunately, no suspicious items were found during the inspection. The incident triggered panic and anxiety among students and parents as the examinations are currently underway. In view of the class 11 exams commencing in Tamil Nadu today, an intensive security check is being undertaken at the campus. Nobody is allowed to enter the campus without a thorough checking.

Authorities are working together with police to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. Police said probe is on to nab the person who sent the email to PSBB Millennium School.

Last month, a total of 13 schools in Chennai received bomb threat by email. Police teams and bomb squads along with sniffer dogs were sent to the schools and searches were conducted. Later, the threat turned out to be a hoax. A case was registered in this connection at the Greater Chennai Police Cyber Crime Wing.