J&K: Srinagar Jamia Masjid 'Forcibly Closed, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq House Arrested' on Shab-e-Barat

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid has on Monday condemned the closure of the gates of the historic Jama Masjid in downtown Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of 'Shab-e-Baraat' and the house arrest of Kashmir separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to prevent him from leading the congregational prayers at the mosque on the occasion.

In a statement issued to this effect, the Anjuman deplored the actions of the authorities, emphasizing that during the ongoing sacred days of Shaban preceding the holy month of Ramadan, when mosques resonate with prayers and religious ceremonies, the central Jama Masjid—the most vital religious center in the valley—remains silenced.

“Once again gates of Jama Masjid Srinagar were forcibly closed by the authorities on the auspicious occasion of Shab Barat while Mirwaiz put under house arrest hence disallowing congregational prayers on Shab Baraat at Jama Masjid and shab khawni,” the Anjuman Auqaf wrote in a post on X.

The mosque committee said that the historic mosque used to resonate with supplications and people would throng it in thousands to participate. The Anjuman said it is “extremely unfortunate and people are extremely upset and heartbroken at how the authorities are dealing with their central religious place and their religious head”.

“Such blatant violation of the religious rights of people and interference in their religious affairs is unacceptable. Anjuman strongly protests it,” it added. The closure of the gates and the house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have elicited widespread discontent among the local population.

The Anjuman called for immediate intervention and urged the authorities to reconsider their actions, allowing the people to observe their religious practices without hindrance.