J&K Road Accidents: Over 68 Lives Lost, 80 Injured in 2024 so Far

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir, which is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and serene beauty, has been shaken by a series of road accidents in the early months of 2024, resulting in the loss of over 68 lives and leaving more than 80 injured, according to official data. Among the devastating incidents that have unfolded in the region, a particularly heart-wrenching accident occurred on March 14, claiming the lives of four members of a family and leaving a child injured. The tragic event unfolded in the Kishtwar district's Bhandarkoot area when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge.

Similarly, on February 9, an SUV veered off the road in the Kishtwar district, plummeting into a deep gorge and resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including an infant, and injuring 12 others. In yet another tragic occurrence on January 31, a major calamity struck the border tehsil Uri in the Baramulla district. An overloaded Tata Sumo vehicle careened off the road, tumbling approximately 300 feet into a deep gorge, claiming 10 lives and injuring five others.

These incidents underscore the harsh reality of road safety in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting authorities to take proactive measures to address the underlying issues. A senior traffic police officer stressed the significance of enhancing infrastructure, enforcing traffic regulations, and promoting awareness about safe driving practices to avert further tragedies on the region's roads.

While acknowledging the challenges, the official expressed optimism regarding ongoing efforts to enhance road conditions and traffic management. Notably, initiatives such as mandatory helmet use and seat belt enforcement in Srinagar have contributed to safer journeys within the city limits.

However, the official also highlighted persistent challenges, including the prevalence of stunts on roads, which endanger both motorists and pedestrians. Comprehensive efforts are underway to address these issues and ensure the safety of all road users. "Through collaborative efforts and sustained initiatives, we aim to create safer roadways and protect the lives of residents and visitors alike," the official remarked, emphasising the collective commitment to enhancing road safety in Jammu and Kashmir.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: Jammu & Kashmir: 7 Killed, Several Injured In Road Accident In Baramulla