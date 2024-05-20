INI-CET Exam 'Cheating': 2 Doctors Among 5 Arrested by Uttarakhand Police

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have arrested five persons, including two doctors, in connection with a cheating case in Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) conducted by AIIMS on May 19.

It has been found that candidates allegedly took photographs of the question papers from the examination centres and forwarded those through Telegram to the accused, who in turn sent back the answers.

Police got information about a gang being active during the INI-CET exam and helping candidates to cheat through unfair means. Based on which, a joint team of Rishikesh police station and SOG was formed.

The team found that five accused operated from a Tata Safari on Rishikesh Barrage Road. They were nabbed after being caught providing solved answers from the question papers through their tab.

Two of the arrested accused are doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh and have been identified as Dr Aman Shivach, resident of Haryana's Rohtak and Dr Vaibhav Kashyap of Punjab's Patiala. The remaining three accused are mastermind Ajit, resident of Haryana's Jind and Vijul Gaura and Jayant of Haryana's Hisar.

A case was registered against them at Rishikesh police station and three tabs, three mobiles and two medical books were recovered from them.

During police interrogation, mastermind Ajit said that he had given the INI-CET from 9 am to 12 pm on May 19 at Himachal Institute of Engineering and Technology in Vidyanagar in Kangra district.

The accused had asked the candidates to click photographs of the question papers from their mobile phones and send them through Telegram group after which, the answers were provided to the candidates through the same Telegram group. They also engaged Dr Vaibhav and Dr Aman, who is also a relative of a member of the gang.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said Rs 50 lakh was taken from each candidate in exchange for providing answers for qualifying the MD exam while the two doctors were given Rs 2 lakh each. During interrogation, accused Ajit told he runs three centres and takes huge sum of money to help candidates clear competitive examinations, Singh said.