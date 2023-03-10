New Delhi: After liquor, it is now education that seems to be the bone of contention between the BJP-led Centre and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. Based on an anonymous complaint, the Controller of Examinations (CoE) of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the Director of Education, Delhi, to look into the issue of alleged mass copying with the collusion of staff to get better results in the Delhi government schools.

The complainant informed the CoE about 'mass copying' allegedly going on in class 10 and 12 board examinations in Delhi, which began on February 15. The government schools in the national capital and their staff are accused of encouraging this copying to get good results. The CoE has asked the Director of Education, Delhi, to take appropriate action on this.

Official sources said, "the students of CBSE schools go to government schools to take their exams. Here, the school staff including the invigilators mutually decide and help students. This is done to get better results which in turn will benefit the schools. The school management mutually decides that you help our students, and we will help yours. And this way the school will get better results."

Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, COE received this complaint regarding this on February 28. Bhardwaj then sent the letter to Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education regarding the complaint. The letter stated, "Cheating nexus in CBSE examinations 2022-2023 session in Delhi Government schools and its modus operandi-reg. The Board is in receipt of a complaint dated 28th February 2023 on the above-cited issue. A copy of the complaint is being sent to you for needful action at your end. Kindly ensure that examinations are conducted smoothly and in a fair manner."

Sources said that the complaint received by the COE mentions that CCTV cameras installed in the examination centers were switched off from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm when the exams were being conducted. According to the management, the parents of the students have access to the CCTV cameras and the paper may leak. The complaint further mentions that Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) deployed as facilitators in the examination centres were helping the students.

The complainant demanded that a TV screen must be installed in the offices of all the heads of the school, where live streaming/recorded video of all the classes can be seen directly and the CBSE must be provided the access to CCTV footage for the day of examination. The complainant has demanded that necessary steps must be taken by the concerned authorities.