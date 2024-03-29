In a Jolt to BRS, Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal LS Seat Withdraws Nomination

Hyderabad: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, BRS is receiving shock after shock. While the sitting MPs, MLAs and senior leaders are switching over their loyalties to other parties, recently the candidate of BRS Warangal Lok Sabha constituency Kadiam Kavya has announced that she is withdrawing from the contest.

On the other hand, senior leader BRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao and his daughter Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalakshmi announced that they are quitting BRS and joining the Congress. These developments, which took place on a single day on Thursday, created a stir in BRS

Kavya's letter to KCR saying that she is withdrawing from the contest

It is noteworthy that Kadiam Kavya withdrew from the contest in the wake of the campaign that Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari of BRS is also likely to join the Congress. To this extent, she wrote a letter to BRS Chief and former Chief Minister KCR. She stated that, in the last few days, corruption allegations, land grabbing, phone tapping and liquor scams in the media against the leadership of the party have damaged the image of BRS and lack of coordination and cooperation among the leaders of the district caused more damage to the party.

In her letter, she tendered apologies to KCR and BRS activists. It may be recalled that three days ago, Kavya met KCR in Hyderabad and thanked him for announcing her as the Warangal MP candidate. It is reported that either Kavya or Kadiam Srihari is likely to stand as the Warangal Lok Sabha Congress candidate. If Kavya is decided as a candidate, there is also a rumour that Srihari will be included in the Congress and will be inducted into the Cabinet

Going back to home: KK

KK has revealed that he is at the stage of political retirement and wants to rejoin his former party. He said that he will soon announce the decision when he will join the Congress. Keshav Rao met KCR at the farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday. Later that night, he spoke to the media at his residence in Hyderabad.

"I have been in Congress for a long time. That party gave me all the opportunities. During the Telangana movement, I joined TRS (now BRS ) and after a lot of struggle, a separate state for Telangana was formed. Congress party gave Telangana. KCR gave me a lot of respect. I have respect for him. BRS leaders and activists cooperated well. Now I am at the stage of political retirement. Youth should get more opportunities in BRS. I want to go back to Congress at the age of 84. Those who go on pilgrimages always return home. I also want to join the Congress party like my own home. Worked in Congress for 53 years. Worked in BRS for 10 years. I was born..brought up..in Congress. I discussed issues related to BRS with KCR. Internal party matters were also discussed. We also talked about Kavitha's arrest. She was illegally arrested'', KK said

Keshav Rao also said that the decision taken by my son Viplav to continue in BRS is a good move. It is known that Congress state affairs in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, who recently went to Keshav Rao's house, invited KK, along with his daughter and GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi, to the party. There has been a campaign since then that they will leave BRS and join the Congress. It was finalised with the decision of KK on Thursday. Mayor Vijayalakshmi, who participated in the press conference with her father, revealed that she will join the Congress on March 30 in the presence of CM Revanth Reddy. ''Things will be done only if the party is in power. Problems are easy to solve,'' she said

Full faith in KCR's leadership: Viplav Kumar

KK's son Viplav Kumar blamed his sister Vijayalakshmi's decision. "The party has given good opportunities to Vijayalakshmi within a short time of joining BRS. She has been made GHMC Mayor. She turned her back on BRS. I have nothing to do with Vijayalakshmi and KK's decision to switch parties. I believe that my father KK is leaving BRS due to the pressure of his sister. I have full faith in the leadership of our party leader KCR. I will continue in BRS," he said in a statement

KCR is impatient with KK!

Keshav Rao met BRS chief KCR at the farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday. KK is known to have told KCR that he is changing the party. It is reported that the leader of BRS expressed his displeasure with the behaviour of KK on the occasion. It is known that KCR has advised KK to change his mind that after 10 years of power and posts, people will forgive him if he changes the party. After the meeting, KK returned to his residence in Hyderabad. On the other hand, former minister Indra Karan Reddy and former MLA Gaddam Arvind Reddy went to KK's residence on Thursday and met him

Leaving BRS...joining other parties

Many leaders have already left BRS and joined Congress and BJP. BRS Chevella sitting MP Ranjith Reddy joined the Congress and was nominated by the Congress as a candidate for the Lok Sabha. Vikarabad Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sunita Mahender Reddy resigned and joined Congress. She got the Malkajigiri Parliamentary segment ticket. Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender joined the ruling party and got Secunderabad Lok Sabha ticket.

Zaheerabad BRS MP BB Patil was given a ticket by the party soon after he joined the BJP. Nagarkurnool BRS MP P Ramulu joined the BJP...his son got the ticket. Former MPs G Nagesh, Ajmira Sitaram Naik, former MLAs Jalagam Venkata Rao and Saidireddy have already donned the BJP scarf.

Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar joined Congress. Aruri Ramesh, the former MLA of Vardhannapet, who was hoping for a ticket from Warangal, also got out of the car and joined the Saffron party. Former minister Indrakaran Reddy in Adilabad district is staying away from BRS activities. There is a rumour that he will also join the Congress. On the other hand, many municipalities in the state have already gone to Congress. It is learnt that some other MLAs are holding talks with the CM and PCC President Revanth to join the Congress.

