IIT Jammu Professor Developes Anti Drone Sound System

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant development, a Professor from the Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT), Jammu has developed 'Sound-based Drone Detection' technology. The technology is based on the Acoustic Technique, which detects objects on exciting vibrations, measuring some properties of the vibrations, including resonant frequency and decay time.

Prof Karan Nathwani told ETV Bharat on Thursday that after the drone attack on the Indian Air Force based in Jammu in 2021, he brainstormed on the idea of developing a mechanism that can detect hostile aerial threats and alert the forces to foil the same.

"We have carried out testing and validation of the system and it has proved to be accurate in 98 per cent of the cases. It covers up to a distance of 300 meters and the range can be increased as per requirement of the end user," Nathwani added.

"This is the most cost-efficient drone system and its cost is below Rs 50,000 in the market while other drone systems are costly that were imported from other countries. This is an indigenous system and it can be modified as per the requirements. We are in the process of introducing solar-based charging for providing standalone deployment in remote areas," he added.

A PhD student, who was working under Prof Nathwani, played an important role in developing the drone system. Prof Karan Nathwani submitted the newly developed sound-based system project to the Indian Army and he is expecting a green signal from the Indian Army.

"This system was appreciated by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and we have submitted all the required project details to the Indian Army. We are waiting for a go-ahead from their end for on-ground deployment. The system is based on machine learning and will require the ground data from the force to design it accordingly," he concluded.