IAF Conducts Overnight Trial Run of Emergency Landing Strip in Kashmir

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

IAF Conducts Overnight Trial Run of Emergency Landing Strip in Kashmir

The trial run of the emergency landing airstrip along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district was conducted amid heightened security on both sides of the strip by utilizing Chinook helicopters, reports ETV Bharat's Mir Ishfaq.

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Air Force (IAF) executed an overnight trial run on a 3.5 km-long emergency landing strip situated on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials disclosed that the IAF carried out a series of nine trials on the strip during the night, commencing at approximately 03:30 am and concluding by 04:30 am on Tuesday.

Throughout the trials, traffic was rerouted through alternative routes, while the areas flanking both sides of the strip underwent thorough sanitization, sources said. A three-tier security arrangement was implemented, as stated by the official.

The objective of the IAF's trials was to assess the feasibility of landing, utilizing a Chinook helicopter for the purpose. The Chinook helicopter, operated by the Indian Air Force, is a versatile heavy-lift aircraft pivotal in various military endeavors, including troop transport, disaster relief, and logistical support.

Construction of the airstrip commenced in 2020, incurring a cost of Rs 119 crore. The strip serves dual purposes, facilitating strategic operations and assisting in rescue and relief efforts during natural calamities.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) undertook the construction of the runway adjacent to National Highway 44 at Bijbehara in Anantnag district in south Kashmir for the emergency landing of the IAF aircraft.

The project for the construction of the runway was awarded to a private company 'Fitch Construction' by the National Highway Authority of India. The construction company was initially supposed to complete the project within eight months, however, owing to technical reasons, the deadline was extended later. The total length of the airstrip is about three and a half kilometers with a width of sixty meters.

  1. Read more: IAF to Conduct Trial Run of Emergency Landing Airstrip in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara Today
  2. IAF chief flies sortie at Air Force Station at Adampur
  3. 'Given Political Will, Aerospace Power Can Be Effectively Used beyond Enemy Lines': IAF Chief

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.