IAF Conducts Overnight Trial Run of Emergency Landing Strip in Kashmir

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Air Force (IAF) executed an overnight trial run on a 3.5 km-long emergency landing strip situated on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials disclosed that the IAF carried out a series of nine trials on the strip during the night, commencing at approximately 03:30 am and concluding by 04:30 am on Tuesday.

Throughout the trials, traffic was rerouted through alternative routes, while the areas flanking both sides of the strip underwent thorough sanitization, sources said. A three-tier security arrangement was implemented, as stated by the official.

The objective of the IAF's trials was to assess the feasibility of landing, utilizing a Chinook helicopter for the purpose. The Chinook helicopter, operated by the Indian Air Force, is a versatile heavy-lift aircraft pivotal in various military endeavors, including troop transport, disaster relief, and logistical support.

Construction of the airstrip commenced in 2020, incurring a cost of Rs 119 crore. The strip serves dual purposes, facilitating strategic operations and assisting in rescue and relief efforts during natural calamities.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) undertook the construction of the runway adjacent to National Highway 44 at Bijbehara in Anantnag district in south Kashmir for the emergency landing of the IAF aircraft.

The project for the construction of the runway was awarded to a private company 'Fitch Construction' by the National Highway Authority of India. The construction company was initially supposed to complete the project within eight months, however, owing to technical reasons, the deadline was extended later. The total length of the airstrip is about three and a half kilometers with a width of sixty meters.