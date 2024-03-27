'Given Political Will, Aerospace Power Can Be Effectively Used beyond Enemy Lines': IAF Chief

By PTI

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

'Wars of future will be fought differently': IAF Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari in Delhi

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, at a seminar on "Aerospace Power in Future Conflicts" conducted in the national capital, said that Balakot-like operations have shown that given the political will, aerospace power can be effectively carried out beyond enemy lines in a no-war, no-peace scenario under a nuclear overhang without escalating into a full-blown conflict.

In his address at a seminar on "Aerospace Power in Future Conflicts", he also said that as nations increasingly rely on space-based assets for building strategic advantage, "militarisation and weaponisation of space has become an inevitable reality".

"Through the annals of human history, the skies have often been regarded as realms of wonder and exploration, where dreams take flight and boundaries dissolve into the vast blue expanse," he said.

Yet, beneath this calmness lies a domain "fraught with competition where contest for aerial superiority" has shaped the destiny of many nations and decided the outcome of many wars, the chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

"As we navigate these uncharted skies, air power being a key component of national power would undoubtedly play a pivotal role and also serve as a symbol of national strength, a tool for peace and cooperation," he said.

The IAF chief said, "We all need to acknowledge that wars of the future will be fought differently." Future conflicts will be characterised by a blend of simultaneous application of kinetic and non-kinetic forces, high levels of battle space transparency, multi-domain operations, a high degree of precision, enhanced lethality, a compressed sensor-to-shooter cycle, and of course, all under intense media scrutiny, he said.

The air chief marshal also said, "Balakot-like operations have shown that given the political will, aerospace power can be effectively carried out beyond enemy lines, in a no-war, no-peace scenario, under a nuclear overhang without escalating into a full-blown conflict."

Space has also emerged as a "critical domain for the conduct of military operations", wherein seamless communication, navigation and surveillance capabilities would enhance the survivability of modern military forces, the IAF chief said.

Last Updated :Mar 27, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

