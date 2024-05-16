ETV Bharat / state

Chardham Yatra 2024: Uttarakhand Govt Bans Use of Mobile Phones Within 50 meters of Temple Premises

By ETV Bharat English Team

Kedarnath temple
Kedarnath temple(File)

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that people have been banned from using mobile phones within 50-metre radius of the Kedarnath temple warning of strict action against violators.

Dehradun: Amid the ongoing Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the government has banned the use of mobile phones within a 50-metre radius of the Kedarnath temple to ensure hassle-free darshan for the devotees.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi while announcing the decision in this regard, said that strict action will be taken against those found using mobile phones within the said radius of the temple.

According to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, using mobile phones at inside the temple premises is causing disruption in having the darshan.

For the effective implementation of the decision, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has instructed all the District Magistrates and police officers that no devotee should use any kind of mobile within a radius of 50 metres of the temple.

The Uttarakhand government has also written a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all the states asking them to publicize in their respective states that no devotee should come on the Chardham Yatra without registration. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has also appealed to the coming devotees to exercise restraint and support the administration.

