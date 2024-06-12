T20 World Cup 2024 | ‘A Great Bowling Performance,’ Paras Mhambrey Rates Performance against Pakistan Highly

New York: India’s bowling show against Pakistan, which did not allow the Men in Green to tide over a slim 119 runs, has been rated as one of the best in the game by Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Addressing a pre-match Press conference at Ciantague Park where teams hold training sessions in Nassau County, he said: “In the context of the game, and that it is the World Cup, the way we handled the pressure… This was right up there as a great bowling performance.”

Both Jasprit Bumrah who bagged his second Man of the Match title after he completely paralysed the Pakistani batters into runless defence with his precision bowling, and Axar Patel who was unplayable, stopped the Pakistani batters from executing any kind of aggression in a match that was being perceived as Pakistan’s.

Mhambrey also lauded the return to form of Hardik Pandya who had been having a torrid time in IPL. He was instrumental in breaking a cruising partnership of the Pakistani batters. “We knew, Hardik was going to come good. His confidence in his ability was never in doubt. Sometimes you don’t get into the rhythm, no matter what you do. You’re bowling consistently, but you just cannot get into a rhythm. His work ethic was the same. We knew he was going to come good,” Mhambrey said on the eve of India’s clash against the USA.

He also talked about the yeomen show put up by USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar who bowled the super over against Pakistan. “I am happy for him. I remember Saurabh played a couple of games for us (Mumbai), even though it was after my time. It is not an easy decision to leave India, but he has been successful. He gives hope to others. It tells people in India that if you don’t make it in India, you can make it elsewhere. I have read that he works for Oracle. He is a semi-professional cricketer. That is not easy,” Mhambrey said.