Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday congratulated N Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party chief who has assumed power in Andhra Pradesh. Kumar spoke to Naidu over phone and hoped that the southern state would progress under the latter's stewardship, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here. Kumar heads the JD(U), which has emerged as the second largest ally, after TDP, of the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre.
Swearing-In Live Updates | Majhi Promises 'Developed Odisha'; Thanks Modi, Nadda, State BJP Leadership
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at Gannavaram near Vijayawada on Wednesday. This is his fourth term. He had held the post twice in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He was the Chief Minister when it underwent bifurcation. This will be his second tenure following the carving out of Telangana state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister and BJP president J P Nadda, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Coals and Mines G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of States Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and several senior BJP leaders, are among the guests who are expected to attend the ceremony.
Naidu was sworn in along with 24 ministers, including Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Konidela Pawan Kalyan, and TDP national general secretary and Naidu’s son N Lokesh Naidu. Three MLAs from the Jana Sena and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have found a place in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet.
In Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, after he was elected as the head of the BJP Lesislature Party. Majhi-led Council of Ministers, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers, were sworn-in at the Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.
A galaxy of BJP CMs and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were present in both the swearing-in ceremonies.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Congratulates AP CM Chandrababu Naidu
'Developed Odisha': Majhi Thanks Modi, Nadda, State BJP Leadership For Opportunity
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi thanked the party for allowing a common worker like him to lead a state comprising 4.5 cr people. He shared a video of his swearing-in on his X handle. "With the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Developed Odisha' will be formed. The hopes and aspirations of 4.5 crore Odia people will be fulfilled. The BJP is committed to promoting the orthodox identity and culture. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President of the party JP Nadda and the state leadership for giving a common worker like me the responsibility to serve 4.5 crore people of Odisha. Jai Jagannath! Jai ma tardana!" He wrote.
List of Ministers in the Mohan Majhi Cabinet
The new Cabinet in Odisha comprises 16 Ministers, including the Chief Minister and two deputy Chief Ministers. As per the list shared by the Odisha Raj Bhavan, eight Cabinet Ministers and five Minister of State (Mos) took oath during the grand ceremony. Mohan Majhi and his ministerial colleagues were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das.
Cabinet Ministers:
1. Suresh Pujari
2. Rabi Narayan Naik
3. Nityanand Gond
4. Krushna Chandra Patra
5. Prithviraj Harichandan
6. Mukesh Mahaling
7. Bibhuti Bhusan Jena
8. Krushna Chandrra Mahapatra
Ministers of State:
1. Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia
2. Suryabanshi Suraj
3. Pradeep Bala Samanta
Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Pravati Parida Sworn-In As Dy CMs
After Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn-in, BJP leader Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo was administered oath office by Governor Raghubar Das. Deo took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha. Governor Raghubar Das also administered oath of office to BJP leader Pravati Parida as the Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha. Parida, an advocate, is a first time legislator. Deo belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Patnagarh and has won a sixth term from the Patnagarh constituency. Earlier in 2000-2009, he served as Minister of Industry and Public Enterprise in the BJP-BJD coalition government in the state.
Naveen Joins Majhi's Swearing-In Ceremony
After Odisha's Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi met and invited former CM Naveen Patnaik and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony, the former CM was seen promptly decorating the dais. Earlier in the day, Majhi drove to Naveen Patnaik's residence and formally invited him. "I came to Naveen Niwas and invited former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also requested Patnaik to bless the newly formed BJP government in the state," PTI quoted Majhi as saying.
Mohan Majhi Sworn In As Odisha Chief Minister
Mohan Majhi was sworn-in as Odisha Chief Minister. He was administered the oath of office by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das in the presence of Prime Minister Narednra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Janata Maidan.
Mohan Majhi Set To Be Sworn In As Odisha Chief Minister
Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi, and Deputy CMs-designate Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, arrive at the dais, for swearing-in. They bowed before the audience and greeted them from the stage at Janata Maidan, in Bhubaneswar. Before arriving at the stage, sadhus offered their blessings to Majhi.
PM Modi Hugs Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged megastar Chiranjeevi and Jan Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan after the latter took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Actor Ram Charan looked on with admiration as his father Chiranjeevi and uncle Pawan Kalyan shared an endearing moment with PM Modi.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrives in Bhubaneswar for Swearing-In Ceremony of Odisha CM
Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in Bhubaneswar to attend the oath ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi. Majhi will be sworn-in as the new Odisha Chief Minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP stormed to power in Odisha after defeating the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and ended its over two decade rule.
PM Modi Arrives in Odisha For Swearing-In Ceremony of New Chief Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bhubaneswar to attend the oath ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi. Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi received the Prime Minister. On Tuesday, June 11, Mohan Majhi was named as BJP's first Odisha Chief Minister. The BJP had stormed to power and ended the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) rule.
Chhattisgarh CM arrives in Bhubaneswar to attend swearing-in ceremony of Mohan Charan Majhi
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai arrived in Bhubaneswar to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi. He also said that it is a matter of happiness that the saffron party is forming the government in Odisha today, i.e., on June 12.
Pawan Kalyan Touches Chiranjeevi's Feet
Pawan Kalyan, chief of the Jana Sena Party, touched the feet of his elder brother and superstar Chiranjeevi, in defence, when he took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in the cabinet led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The actor-turned politician's family stood with him as he was sworn, amid loud cheers from his fans and followers. Pawan Kalyan went to his brother Chiranjeevi and touched his feet, in reverence, seeking the blessings from the latter. Read More...
Anupriya Patel Congratulates CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
Union Minister Anupriya Patel congratulates Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, after attending the swearing-in ceremony at Gannavaram. "A big congratulations to the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Both of them are now going to lead the state. All the people who have been sworn-in today and will be a part of the new council of ministers, I congratulate them. I am sure they will do good work for the people of the state of Andhra Pradesh"
Odisha Chief Minister-Designate Mohan Charan Majhi Meets Outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi paid a visit to the outgoing Chief Minister and BJP chief Naveen Patnaik at the latter's residence in Bhubaneswar. Majhi is a tribal leader from the saffron party and is a four-time legislator and will be sworn in as the first BJP CM of the state, since its inception. His ascension will also herald the end of the 24-year stint of BJD. Majihi will be assisted by a six-time MLA Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and a debutant MLA Pravati Parida.
In Dilemma On Whether To Retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli LS seat, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who tasted victory from both the seats - Wayand and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats - he contested in the 2024 general elections, said he was in a difficult situation on which constituency he will give up. He was in Wayanad on Wednesday, thanking the voters for choosing him. Rahul said that both constituencies will be happy with whatever his decision is.
He embarked on a thanksgiving rally in Wayanad, which returned him to the Lok Sabha for a second straight term.
"I look forward to seeing you soon. I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision," Rahul said in a public meeting. Read More...
Full List Of Ministers In Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet
Along with Chandrababu Naidu, 24 legislators took oath as Ministers. The numbers include four Jana Sena Party and one from the BJP. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as Naidu's deputy. Naidu's son Nara Lokesh also joined the cabinet.
Here is the full list of Ministers:
- Konidala Pawan Kalyan
- Nara Lokesh
- Kinjarapu Atchannaidu
- Kollu Ravindra
- Nadendla Manohar
- Ponguru Narayana
- Anitha Vangalapudi
- Satya Kumar Yadav
- Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu
- Nasyam Mohammed Farook
- Anam Ramnarayana Reddy
- Payyavula Keshav
- Anagani Satya Prasad
- Kolusu Parthasarathy
- Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy
- Gottipati Ravi Kumar
- Kandula Durgesh
- Gummadi Sandhya Rani
- BC Janardhan Reddy
- T.G. Bharath
- S. Savitha
- Vasamsetti Subhash
- Kondapalli Srinivas
- Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy
Tamilisai Soundararajan Attends Swearing-In
Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada. She was among the invitees to the key event. Soundararajan was greeting former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah, both engrossed in a deep discussion. Before she took her seat, Shah signalled her to get near him for a quick word. Shah was seen having a serious discussion with her, while the former VP looked on. Soundararajan was seen nodding her head in agreement with Shah as he shared his thoughts.
Nara Lokesh Sworn In As Minister In Naidu's Cabinet
Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, was administered oath of office as Minister, after Pawan Kalyan. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office and official secrecy to Lokesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and J P Nadda, were among those who attended the ceremony.
Pawan Kalyan took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The actor-turned-politician was seen surrounded by his extensive family. Pawan Kalyan's elder brother and superstar Chiranjeevi was present in the dais during the oath-taking ceremony. The party leader's followers cheered the leader as he was administered the oath of office and official secrecy.
Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As Chief Minister
TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for his fourth term, amid the thumping cheers from the party cadres. He had been the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, twice. This is his second tenure after Telangana was carved out fo undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Chandrababu Naidu Arrives With Modi
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who received Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived at the swearing in ceremony stage set at Gannavaram here. The dignitaries including Home Minsiter Amit Shah, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, were present.
