Swearing-In Live Updates | Majhi Promises 'Developed Odisha'; Thanks Modi, Nadda, State BJP Leadership

In Dilemma On Whether To Retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli LS seat, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who tasted victory from both the seats - Wayand and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats - he contested in the 2024 general elections, said he was in a difficult situation on which constituency he will give up. He was in Wayanad on Wednesday, thanking the voters for choosing him. Rahul said that both constituencies will be happy with whatever his decision is.

He embarked on a thanksgiving rally in Wayanad, which returned him to the Lok Sabha for a second straight term.

"I look forward to seeing you soon. I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision," Rahul said in a public meeting. Read More...