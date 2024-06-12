Pawan Kalyan Oath Ceremony: Wife Anna Lezhneva, Mega Family Arrive, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth Mark Their Presence

Hyderabad: After Jana Sena Party's stellar performance in the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Pawan Kalyan is poised to take on the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. This momentous occasion finds the actor-turned-politician, hailing from a renowned filmy background, surrounded by his extensive family. Pawan Kalyan's elder brother and superstar Chiranjeevi is among the esteemed invitees for the oath-taking ceremony. Superstar Rajinikanth too marked his presence at the event.

Pawan's JSP contested 21 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats in Andhra as part of a coalition with TDP and the BJP. He joins the 25-member Council of Ministers under the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu, set to be sworn in today in Andhra Pradesh.

Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva arrived clad in a saree for the big day. In anticipation of Pawan's oath-taking ceremony, his family journeyed from Hyderabad to Gannavaram, Vijayawada to stand beside him. A viral image captures Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha Konidala, seated alongside her brother-in-law, Nagendra Babu. The snapshot also showcases Pawan Kalyan's nephew, actor Sai Dharam Tej, and other family members. The viral picture also includes Akira Nandan and Aadya, Pawan's kids with former wife Renu Desai.

At 11:27 a.m., the Governor will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the 74-year-old Naidu, who steered the NDA to a resounding victory in the recent elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, along with other Union Ministers, NDA allies, and Chief Ministers from various states, will grace the swearing-in ceremony with their presence.