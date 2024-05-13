Hyderabad: "Remember Agniveer..."Says Asaduddin Owaisi; BJP Contender Latha Seeks Vote For Change

AIMIM Chief Owaisi, BJP Candidate Madhavi Latha speaking to the media after casting their vote in Hyderabad (Video: ANI)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate, Asaduddin Owaisi and his contender from Bharatiya Janata Party, Madhavi Latha who cast their vote in a polling station in Shastri Puram in Hyderabad and Amrita Vidyalayam in Secunderabad, on Monday, were confident of their wins.

The contest is likely to remain bipolar between the incumbent Parliamentarian and the greenhorn fielded by the saffron party. The former wanted voters to remember the controversial 'Agniveer' project and the religious polarisation that the saffron party is focusing on. His challenger was banking on the development she claimed her party has provided for the country.

Please Take Election Seriously

After he cast his vote, the AIMIM chief asked the people to take every election seriously, adding that the party would win the elections from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

"Every election cannot be the same as it was 5 years ago. The challenges are different, and the issues are different. This is a very important, historic parliamentary election in our country. People have a different understanding of what they want for the country," he said.

"Elections should always be taken seriously, whether it is a parliamentary election or a Panchayat election. An election is an election. We should always take our opponent seriously. We are confident that we will win elections with the blessings of the people," Owaisi added.

Message To Modi

Owaisi said that people do not agree with the BJP's ideology or with the statement that PM Modi has made for the minority community.

"The message (to PM Modi) would be that people do not agree with the BJP's ideology and people do not agree with the statements that PM Modi has given for the minority community. Please understand what PM Modi has done with Agniveer, he is now going to go ahead and do the same if he comes back to power with BSF, CRPF, RPF and SSP. Four years of service and you are out. People must understand that it will come out very soon," he added.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat has been an AIMIM stronghold for over four decades. Owaisis had emerged victorious from the seat all these years. The incumbent has won four straight terms since 2004. In 2019, he won the seat by a margin of over 2.80 lakh votes.

Sabka Vikas Hai

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha after she cast her vote asserted that together India can become developed. Latha urged the people to go out to vote, as the vote brings changes and moves towards development.

"I only have to tell all the voters that it is the responsibility of every citizen that they need to go out to vote because the vote brings two changes including a new change and development towards themselves and their families, and it gives an opportunity to change the lives of the downtrodden, Dalits, poor and the lives of every elderly people who have been abandoned," she said.

Vote For Viksit Bharat

"Voting is the most precious social work, along with a selfish desire to move towards development. So I would say you may not have money, but you have voted, then you have contributed to the nation to go towards 'Viksit Bharat'(developed India). And the best thing you all have to understand is 'Sabka sath main hi sabka vikas hai, alag alag jeene main vikas nahi hai'(together we can develop. If we stay scattered, we won't witness development)," Latha added.

Congress has fielded Mohammad Waliullah Sameer and BRS has fielded Gaddam Srinivas Yadav.

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory got underway on Monday at 7 AM. In some of the assembly segments in all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the polling will conclude at 6 pm instead of 5 pm to increase the polling.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir. (With Agency Inputs)

