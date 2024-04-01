Historic Gartang Gali Bridge in Uttarkashi Opens for Tourists

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Gartang Gali, the historic wooden bridge located in the Jad Ganga valley of Uttarkashi district near the Indo-China border has been opened for tourists on Monday.

The staircase is built in a traditional style at a height of 11000 ft on the steep rocks above the Ganga and is a unique example of 17th century engineering. Tourists can now access this spot and enjoy trekking in this part of the valley. In 2021, the Gartang Gali was opened for tourists after 59 years.

Prior to 1962, this bridge was used as a trade route between India and Tibet in the Nelong Valley. Pathans who came to Peshawar for trade had built this bridge. However, in view of the Indo-China war in 1962, it was closed by the Government of India for strategic and security reasons.

This apart, a ban was imposed on movement of tourists in the inner areas of Uttarkashi. After vacating Jadung and Nelang villages near Uttarkashi, residents were relocated to Harshil and Bagori. Around 11 km east of Gangotri Dham, runs a road connecting Bhairon Ghati to Gartang Gali along the banks of Jad Ganga.

The bridge was built around 140 years ago. At that time, horses and mules could not travel through the steep rocks and so a lane was carved out. This lane was later used for trade in the border areas of India and Tibet.

It is said that Tibetans used to come to India during the Magh festival that is celebrated in January in Uttarkashi. They used to collect oil, salt, sugar and jaggery in exchange of warm woolen clothes. This stopped after 1962.

Gangotri National Park deputy director Ranganath Pandey said the fee fixed for entry into the park area and the Gartang Gali is same. Indian tourists have to pay Rs 150 and for foreign tourists the fee is Rs 600. Pandey said at present permission for visiting Gartang Gali will be given at the park office at Uttarkashi Kotbungla and Bhairav Valley Barrier.

Earlier, the reconstruction work of this historical bridge was completed in July 2021 at a cost of around Rs 64 crore.

In order to reach Gartang Gali, one has to arrive at Rishikesh, which is about 180 km from Uttarkashi. From here, he/she has to reach Uttarkashi district headquarters by road. State transport buses ply regularly between Uttarkashi and Rishikesh. The road journey from Uttarkashi to Lanka Bridge is about 88 km. Then, with a one-km trek from Lanka Bridge one reaches Gartang Gali.

The bridge will help in promoting expedition facilities, officials said.